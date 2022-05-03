Inter vice wants Bruno Méndez, from Corinthians, to stay: “We will do everything”

Internacional’s management is confident that defender Bruno Méndez will remain in their squad. The player is on loan from Corinthians until June 30, but although no official proposal has been made, everything will be done to keep him in Beira-Rio, according to Emílio Papaléo Zin, Colorado’s vice president of football.

“Not yet (there is a proposal). There are talks with Corinthians. (Méndez) He has a contract with Inter and we hope he fulfills it. We will do everything to keep him at Beira-Rio. He is an excellent player. performing admirably. If we can keep it, great”, he said after the draw against Avaí, on Sunday.

Unlike this speech, however, there is one from Alessandro Barcellos, president of the club. Last week, he confirmed Méndez’s return to Alvinegro. “We are working for its maintenance and there is no other topic that is not about the work we are doing for its permanence. It is part of our group and has a contract until June. It will return (to Corinthians) only when the contract ends, and will exercise that right (to play for Inter) without anything that can change that”.

Internacional can exercise the Uruguayan’s purchasing power, however, the amount of R$ 30 million is being an impediment to the transfer of the athlete. On the other hand, Timão asks for release before the end of the loan bond, which does not seem to be answered.

Still on the subject, the president of Corinthians, Duilio Monteiro Alves, had confirmed that no proposal had been made so far. “Inter are interested and have always talked about it, but have not done anything about it. Now, we received a survey from above, but effectively not”.

Formed by the base of Montevideo Wanderers, Méndez arrived at Corinthians in 2019 and has a contract until 2023 with the Parque São Jorge club. See player numbers here.

