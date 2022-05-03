Is Grey’s Anatomy starting to say goodbye to Meredith?

Episode 15 of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomyentitled Put It To The Testrevealed the decision to Meredith Gray of leaving Gray Sloan Memorial, and that may have been a strategy to show the audience that the series can survive without her.

In the episode, the character realizes that it is time to leave the place that allowed her to grow into the surgeon she is today.as people there will always see her for what she was as a resident and not for the doctor she became.

Another situation that drew attention was Nick Marsh’s cutting-edge xenotransplantation, which took place at Gray Sloan thanks to Meredith, however, it is worth mentioning that that was the only thing the protagonist was involved with throughout the episode.

The last few seasons have focused more on other characters

Since season 17, the series has started to focus more on stories of other central characters and show how they are connected to Gray Sloan Memorial.

One such character is Jo (Camilla Luddington), who decided to leave General Surgery to work in Obstetrics within the hospital, which made her a candidate for an interview with the Medical Accreditation Board about Gray Sloan’s residency program.

His contribution, along with that of other physicians, made the examiners realize how deeply the physicians at Gray Sloan care about their residents and their program.

Ellen Pompeo Returns in Season 19, But Believes the Series Needs to Come to an End

Despite starting work at the Gray Center, Minnesota, Meredith made it clear that she wasn’t leaving Gray Sloan Memorial and would continue working there for half the time, as Parkinson’s research was a very important opportunity for her.

So, Ellen Pompeo still has a renewed contract to continue through season 19, but it is likely that the series is indeed paving the way for his departure and, at the same time, structuring itself for go on without her.

In an interview with the American website Insider, she revealed that she is ready to leave the series and that she has been trying to convince people that Grey’s Anatomy need to come to an end.

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everyone that [Grey’s Anatomy] must end. I feel like the super naive one that keeps saying: But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?” she said.

