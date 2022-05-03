Is it worth exchanging for another investment?

Generally, those who make a private pension plan are aiming for the long term. What if in the middle of the way you decide to exchange the pension for another application and withdraw the money in the medium term? Is it a good strategy? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLeconomist César Esperandio says that, before any decision, it is worth checking the operating rules of your pension fund.

“Many of them have a punishment for those who withdraw the money before the deadline”, he says. In addition, there can be benefits to keeping that investment.

Penalty fee if redeemed before deadline

Esperandio says that typically, a private pension is a retirement-oriented investment fund — with a professional manager behind it who decides where to allocate the money.

“There are some tax benefits, such as a reduction of part of the investment from the tax base of the Income Tax, so that you could even refund part of what was paid in the year”, says he, who is also from the Econoweek channel.

According to the expert, there are hundreds of pension funds in the country, each one as a strategy, from the most conservative to the most aggressive. “They also have specific operating rules, and many have a penalty fee for those who make early rescues,” he says.

The economist says that, before making the decision to redeem after the deadline, it is worth checking the fund’s operating rules. “If there is the penalty fee, it may not often be worth it to withdraw the money beforehand.”

always diversify

Esperandio says, however, that if the fund is serving its purpose and is showing adequate returns, it might be worth leaving the money invested there.

“Why not leave that money there, have some tax exemptions and, eventually, make smaller contributions? And, from now on, focus your new contributions on other types of investment. You don’t have to take everything from one place and put it in another. It’s never good to put all your eggs in one basket.”

The economist states that the decision taken must be in accordance with his objective when investing in private pension funds. “Always diversify, according to your investor profile and your investment purposes”, he declares.

