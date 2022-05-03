“It was requested by J. Jesus”; signing does not excite and Flamengo’s departure to Europe becomes a natural path

Flamengo is a club that generates a lot of repercussion. Both on the positive side and on the negative side. The pressure at Rubro-Negro is very great and, despite being in the position of coach for a short time, Paulo Sousa has lived through everything at Ninho do Urubu. The Portuguese, it seems, has passed the most difficult phase and the board supports his work.

This Tuesday (3), journalist Jorge Nicola spoke with businessman from Gustavo Henrique for details about the player’s future. He hasn’t played much with Paulo Sousa, he’s recovering from an injury, but even when he comes back, he’ll be among the last options in the sector. Today, the commander has given chances to other athletes. According to the representative, “GH” only leaves Fla for Europe.

“(…) The businessman’s response was the following: ‘You can say that Gustavo Henrique only leaves Flamengo outside Brazil’. And he is interested in a team from Turkey and Greece. There are no official proposals on the Flamengo table, but I don’t imagine that Rubro-Negro will create many difficulties, even because of Gustavo Henrique’s cost. (…) Gustavo, who has not been on the field since April 10, is recovering from an injury and should be available next week (…)”, he said.

The defender arrived at Flamengo in the first half of 2020, but never surrendered what he played at the time of Santos. It is worth noting that it was requested by Jorge Jesus. The crowd took the athlete’s foot a few times and will not miss it if Mengão really negotiates. The defender is 29 years old and does not hide his dream of going to Europe if a good opportunity arises.

Flamengo has good options for the sector and, therefore, does not intend to make demands to release him. The trend is for clubs from Greece and Turkey to make advances in July, when the European transfer window reopens.