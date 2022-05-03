Jack Ma arrested? Misspelling causes misunderstanding, Alibaba shares plummet in Hong Kong

Alibaba shares faced a highly volatile session in the early hours of Tuesday, during the trading session of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. About 15 minutes after the start of the session, shares plunged 9.4%. The reason: the company’s founder and richest man in China, Jack Ma, was reportedly arrested in Hangzhou, where the company’s headquarters are located.

Chinese TV channels reported that a man surnamed “Ma” had been captured by police in a coercive action, accused of colluding with anti-China forces abroad and engaging in activities that put national security at risk. Investors believed he was the richest man in China.

Jack Ma has a troubled record with Chinese authorities ever since Ant, Alibaba’s financial subsidiary, had its IPO halted under pressure from the Chinese government. The country’s antitrust bodies also imposed a billion-dollar fine on Alibaba. The growth of Ma’s business group and his influence, especially among young Chinese people, who see him as an example to follow, have come to annoy Chinese authorities.

The Chinese press acted in time to repair the damage being done to Alibaba’s stock and quickly clarified that Jack Ma had not been arrested. The suspect had the same name as the tycoon, but he was the director of hardware research and development at a computer company in Hangzhou.

After the clarification, Alibaba’s share prices cut losses and closed down just over 1%. The event shows how sensitive the technology sector in China is – a reflection of a government campaign to regulate the sector. Currently, the shares of the company founded by Jack Ma are traded for half the value of the IPO, which took place in 2019.

