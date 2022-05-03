John Deere farm equipment stolen by Russians in Ukraine has been remotely blocked

Russian soldiers stole nearly $5 million worth of John Deere farm equipment from a company dealership located in Melitopol, Ukraine. With two harvesters, a tractor and a seeder, the total of 27 vehicles and machines were taken by trucks to villages near the Ukrainian city and to the Russian region of Chechnya, 1,100 km away.

It turns out that the Russians ended up not being able to use the stolen products – converting them directly, in approximate amounts of R$ 25 million in total today (3), with each harvester at around R$ 1.5 million. Equipped with GPS technology and John Deere’s remote locking feature, the equipment was tracked and locked.

“When the invaders took the stolen harvesters to Chechnya, they realized they couldn’t even start them. Because the harvesters were remotely locked,” a source told CNN.

Now, Russian troops are looking to find a way around the situation, dealing with experts in Russia capable of breaking the software protection of John Deere equipment. Something that doesn’t seem to be easy (and not just in this case of theft).

John Deere remote control

John Deere has been at the center of a right-to-repair debate, as its proprietary software prevents farmers from repairing their own equipment. As this case of agricultural machinery stolen by the Russians showed, the company is free to shut down the items it manufactures whenever it wants (even after it has been purchased by customers).

In 2020, John Deere claimed it “never activated this capability [de controlar remotamente], except for construction equipment in China, where financing terms require it.” In any case, some farmers even go so far as to download pirated firmware from the company to escape this level of remote access they have.

