Junior Barranquilla trains at CT do Flamengo before facing Fluminense; team will have embezzlement | south american cup
In Rio de Janeiro, Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia, ended on Tuesday afternoon its preparation to face Fluminense on Wednesday night, at 9:30 pm (GMT) at Maracanã, for the fourth round of Group H of the Copa Sul- American. Argentine coach Juan Cruz Real’s team performed the last activity before the match at Ninho do Urubu, CT of rival Flamengo.
Junior Barranquilla ended his preparation at Ninho do Urubu, CT do Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction
Junior set up a different schedule to face Fluminense. While Tricolor played with maximum force on Sunday and lost to Coritiba at Couto Pereira, the Colombians spared the entire main team and have already sent six holders to Brazil on Sunday: defender Arias, left-back Fuentes, midfielder Giraldo, midfielders Albornoz and Hinestroza and forward Borja.
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
Even with reservations, Junior thrashed Envigado 4-0 playing at home for the Colombian Championship, where they are fourth and have already qualified for the knockout stage with two rounds to spare. The second part of the delegation, with 17 other players, traveled on Monday night and arrived in Rio on Tuesday morning.
Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
Junior Barranquilla comes packed for the match after six straight victories, two in the South American Championship and four in the Colombian Championship. Juan Cruz Real, however, will lack two holders to face Fluminense: defender Rosero and midfielder Moreno, who scored one of the goals in the 3-0 triumph over Tricolor in the first round, are suspended.
In Rio since Monday, Borja had been training at the Junior Barranquilla hotel in Rio — Photo: Reproduction
Even with two more rounds left, Junior can forward their classification to the round of 16 of the Sudamericana if they win and Unión Santa Fe, from Argentina, stumble against Oriente Petrolero, from Bolivia. To Fluminense, only victory matters to stay alive in the tournament. Tricolor is currently third in the group with four points, three behind the Colombians, and only the first advances.