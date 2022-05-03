Júnior Moraes details huge difference between Brazil and Ukraine in the beginning at Corinthians

The striker Júnior Moraes was Corinthians’ starter once again in the 1-0 victory over Fortaleza, on Sunday, at the Neo Química Arena. Still in search of his first goal with the shirt of the Parque São Jorge club, the player explained the differences that have called his attention in the return to Brazilian football.

“There is a huge difference, a very big difference. The weather, style of play, the difference is huge. But it’s going well”, analyzed the player after the triumph, still in the mixed zone of the Corinthians stadium.

Moraes had spent the last ten years in Ukrainian football, with the right to naturalization to play for the local team. At Shakhtar Donetsk, his last team there, he averaged 20 goals per season.

Against Fortaleza, he even opened the scoring at the beginning of the match, receiving a cross from Willian, turning and hitting hard in the corner. The goal, however, was disallowed because, in the field, the ball hit his arm. There are five games so far with the Corinthians shirt.

“Football has also changed a lot. In the past, the defender used to destroy, today he has to build the game. The center forward too, in the past the main thing was to score, today you have to score, press, close the middle. But the goals will come, I’m happy , I’m adapting, it’s not easy to come back after 12 years. There’s also the physical part that I was stopped, but I’m happy for the game, happy with my game and happy with the result “, analyzed, already with an eye on Libertadores.

“It’s not easy, it’s just starting to think and work on what our tactic will be to be able to leave there with a good result”, concluded the player, who should travel with the squad to Cali, Colombia, where the match against Deportivo Cali, this Wednesday, for the fourth round of the continental competition.

