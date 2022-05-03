Klopp reaches his fourth final and equals record-breaking coaches in the Champions League | Champions League

Check out the coaches with the most Champions League/Champions Cup finals:

Marcello Lippi (ITA): Juventus 1996*, 1997, 1998 and 2003

Sir Alex Ferguson (ESC): Manchester United 1999*, 2008*, 2009 and 2011

Carlo Ancelotti (ITA): Milan 2003*, 2005, 2007* and Real Madrid 2014*

Miguel Muñoz (ESP): Real Madrid 1960*, 1962, 1964 and 1966*

Jürgen Klopp (ALE): Borussia Dortmund 2013, Liverpool 2018, 2019* and 2022

See more about Champions

1 of 1 Jürgen Klopp in Villarreal v Liverpool: German goes to his fourth Champions League final – Photo: Pablo Morano/Reuters Jürgen Klopp in Villarreal v Liverpool: German goes to his fourth Champions League final – Photo: Pablo Morano/Reuters

Klopp reaches his third final in charge of Liverpool. He was vice-president for Real Madrid in 2018 and champion in 2019, against Tottenham. The German’s first decision was in 2013, with Borussia Dortmund, in which he was vice-president for Bayern Munich.

This Wednesday’s semi-final, between Manchester City and Real Madrid, will reconfigure this group. If the English team advances, Pep Guardiola joins the record holders, also with four finals. If the Spanish team advances, Carlo Ancelotti is isolated at the top of the rankings, with his fifth career final.

The Real Madrid Italian is also trying to isolate himself as a coach with more Champions League titles. He has three cups, as do Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane. Klopp seeks to be champion for the second time, and Pep Guardiola seeks the third.

Liverpool, meanwhile, reach their third final in the last five years, the 10th in history. The English club now isolates itself in the fourth position of the teams with the most finals in history:

Real Madrid: 16 finals (13 won) Milan: 11 finals (seven won) Bayern Munchen: 11 finals (six won) Liverpool: 10 finals (six won and one to go)

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool are the first English team in history to reach all the Cup finals in the same season: they were League Cup champions and are in the FA Cup and Champions League finals.