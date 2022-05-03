know where and who can get vaccinated in DF

posted on 05/02/2022 14:46



(credit: Clement Mahoudeau/AFP)

Vaccination campaigns against covid-19, measles and influenza continue, this Monday (2/5), in the Federal District. Most service points are open from 8 am to 5 pm, but some are open at night. Those who wish to start or continue the vaccination schedule can look for the posts published by the Health Department of the DF, on the official website. Users must appear with photo ID, CPF and vaccination card. It is mandatory to wear a mask for vaccination.

Campaign against covid-19

Vaccination against covid-19, in the Federal District, began on January 19. The data updated last Saturday (4/30) from the vaccinometer reveal that 90.09% of the population have their first dose or single dose in the DF. With the second dose, or single dose, 83.57% of Brasilienses are present. Vaccination sites are divided into categories: D1 over 12 years of age; D2 over 12 years old; booster dose; vaccination for children; drive Thru; night vaccination; and immunosuppressed.

Campaign against influenza

The influenza immunization campaign began in early April, with care for children and the elderly in the aforementioned age group, and should run until June 3rd. Last Saturday, the Department of Health mobilized the D-Day of vaccination, and immunization children aged between 6 months and under 5 years, and the elderly aged 60 years and over. The campaign remains open this Monday, for the same groups.

In the fight against influenza, vaccination also includes protection against the Darwin variant of the H3N2 virus, responsible for the outbreak of the disease in early 2022. Thus, the goal is to vaccinate, by June 3, at least 90% of eligible groups, who represent more than one million people in the Federal District. In 2021, 67.4% of the target audience was vaccinated in the campaign.

Data from the newsletter released by the Health Department show that, from April 4 to 29, 103,509 doses of the Influenza vaccine were administered in the Federal District. The elderly group has the highest coverage in the DF, 29.8%. Health workers have 21.1% vaccination coverage.

Campaign against measles

The measles campaign takes place at a time of low vaccination coverage and risk of new cases, as a single infected person can contaminate 15 to 18 people. Among the target audience, which includes children aged 6 months to under 5 years, the contingent in the DF is approximately 182,000 children. The goal is to vaccinate 95% of them.