‘Lack of shame on the face’

TV Band presenter and commentator, Neto criticized Leandro Vuaden, who refereed São Paulo’s 2-1 victory over Santos, yesterday (2), for the Brazilian Championship. In the opinion of the Corinthians idol, the referee was wrong by not scoring a penalty for Santos in a bid in which Madson fell in the area after a dispute with Pablo Maia.

Neto said that “there was no shame in the face” for Leandro Vuaden, opining that he should have consulted VAR. The presenter, however, said that the refereeing went well in the other controversial move of the match, in which Santos complained of foul and side at the origin of the play that ended with a penalty for the tricolor team.

“Yesterday, Santos was run over by the lack of shame on his Vuaden’s face. As a referee. Because you weren’t the least bit smart when it came to the penalty on Madson. Come on, look. VAR helps not to make mistakes. big team that wins. Go on, look, ‘It was a penalty, I didn’t see it, Pablo MAia gave Madson an ippon'”, declared Neto.

“Regarding the move that the world is discussing, for me, the ball went out and it was not Alisson’s fault on top of Marcos Leonardo. The fourth referee was the one who made a mistake, who has the tag. Use the tag to warn who’s coming in , leaving. Don’t keep pointing, Mr. Zé Ruela, Mr. Oreiudo. The problem is the flag”, added the presenter.

Situation in the Brasileirão

With the victory, São Paulo gained five positions in the Brasileirão and is now in fifth place, with seven points after four games. Santos comes right behind, in sixth, with the same score as the rival.