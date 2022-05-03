Law student tries to enter prison with TV ‘filled’ with marijuana; video – 24 Hour Fields





05/02/2022, Photo: Filipe Lemos/Campos 24 Hours



(See video at the end of the information) A law student was arrested when he tried to enter the Carlos Tinoco da Fonseca Prison with a TV “filled” with marijuana to visit his brother this Monday afternoon (02), in Guarus, Campos. The arrest was carried out by criminal police officers from the prison search and direction team of the Undersecretary of Intelligence of the Penitentiary System (SISPEN), Coordenaria Correição do Norte e Noroeste and 146th DP/Guarus. A second accused, who would have prepared the television, was also arrested by the staff of the Undersecretariat of Intelligence and Internal Affairs and at his residence various illicit materials were seized. (read more below)

According to police information, around 2 pm, the 23-year-old law student arrived at the prison to pay a visit to his brother who is trapped in the unit with a TV. After reviewing the device, agents began to notice a strong odor. After opening the television, the criminal police seized about 740 grams of marijuana, in tablets. (read more below)

The student was arrested and sent to the 146th DP/Guarus. Asked, the man confessed that he would have sought the portable device at the residence of a second suspect. At the man’s house, with the initials ACD, aged 24, the military seized materials to pack drugs, the TV box and a replica pistol. The accused was not found at the address, being located in the courtyard of a condominium behind Shopping Estrada. (read more below)

Nothing illegal was found with the man, but his cell phone was seized. A., was also arrested and sent to the 146th DP/Guarus. The incident is in progress.