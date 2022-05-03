Sports

Leaving Real Madrid, Casemiro attracts the interest of two European giants

Brazilian is 30 years old

Real Madrid v Getafe CF - La Liga Santander
Real Madrid v Getafe CF – La Liga Santander
Casemiro may be leaving Real Madrid. The midfielder, one of the most successful in the history of the merengue club, can be sold by the merengue team, which wants to rejuvenate the team’s midfield for next season. The information is from UOL Esporte.

Thus, due to being the youngest among the midfield trio, Casemiro was the ‘chosen’ to be sold, as he has a higher market value in relation to the German Toni Kroos and the Croatian Luka Modric. Real Madrid, according to the same source, are asking for 50 million euros.

Also according to UOL, two clubs have already shown interest in Casemiro’s football: PSG and Juventus. PSG, by the way, is an old suitor of the athlete, and now, he can finally succeed in the negotiation.

Casemiro’s stint at Real Madrid

Casemiro arrived at Real Madrid in 2013, but consolidated himself in the team from 2015, when he returned on loan to Porto, from Portugal. Since then, he has been the absolute starter of the team with all the coaches who have been there.

There, the player won all the titles possible, with emphasis on a third championship, followed by the Champions League.

