Lizzo, Hannibal Lecter and 2nd year of ‘The Wilds’ in May on Prime Video | iG More

The month of May reserves great emotions and great productions for Prime Video subscribers in Brazil. Fans of the biggest psychopath in cinema, then, will receive a lot of pampering, as “The Silence of the Innocents” has just returned to the catalog, making streaming the only one in Brazil with all the character’s films.

Publicity/Amazon Prime Video 2nd year scene from “The Wilds”

But not only that! The celebrated “Hannibal” (2013-2015), which was absent from any and all streaming, enters the catalog on May 27. Same day as the premiere of the brand new, but already canceled, “Clarice”, a series that follows the character defended by Jodie Foster after the events set in the 1991 film.

Another big highlight of the month is the 2nd season of the original series “The Wilds”. Survival is at stake for a group of teenagers stranded on a desert island after they discover they’ve been secretly recruited into an elaborate social experiment. The new season heightens the drama by revealing that girls aren’t the only ones being studied. There is a new group of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

The super-production “Moonfall: Lunar Menace”, which marks the return of Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day” and “The Day After Tomorrow”) to catastrophe cinema, opens on May 13. Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star.

It’s the same day as the premiere of the documentary series “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls”. In the production, the singer is looking for confident, tough women to join her world tour, and only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to stand out on the world stage with her and join the elite group of BIG GRRRLS.

And speaking of the original series, another important mention is “Night Sky”, starring Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons, which arrives on the 20th. Covering space and time, “Night Sky” follows Irene and Franklin York, a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard that inexplicably leads them to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly shaken… and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be so much more than they could ever have imagined.





