Looks from the MET Gala 2022 yield memes; check it out – who

+



Shawn Mendes, Blake Lively, Anitta and Gigi Hadid (Photo: Getty)

The MET Gala 2022, held this Monday (2), has once again brought together a list of international stars. On the internet, the public evaluates the looks of the biggest fashion event in the world and does not miss the chance to make jokes and make comparisons.

READ MORE:

+ Met Gala 2022: The most eccentric looks on the red carpet

+ Met Gala 2022 has marriage proposal on the red carpet

+ Transparency, slits and necklines: see the daring of the stars at the MET Gala 2022

Who opened up the fun of the internet was Blake Lively. Even with her lauded 2-in-1 dress inspired by the Statue of Liberty, the artist was not left out of the comments on the web. “Katniss Everdeen turning into a thrush in front of the entire Capital”, says this profile, comparing the artist to the character of Jennifer Lawrence in Hunger Games. “Blake Lively got tangled up in a bow there, but she’s beautiful!”, joked this other.

anita also did not escape the jokes of the public and had its look compared to the character Pica-Pau dressed as a woman.

Already Shawn Mendes was compared to Marvel’s Doctor Strange, surprised the public by not replicating his famous look. “Urgent! Shawn Mendes is not wearing a white tank top and shocks everyone by being in the theme”, reads this post.

The voluminous cover of Gigi Hadid was compared to an inflatable duvet and mattress and also generated a joke: “Our dream look”.

This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” is a direct continuation of the previous “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, which celebrates the history of fashion in the country. Check out the top memes: