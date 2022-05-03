Louis Leterrier takes over the direction of the feature

posted on 05/02/2022 17:45



(credit: Disclosure Content)

The tenth edition of the franchise Fast and furious has a new director. According to Variety, Louis Leterrier is expected to take over from Justin Le. The film is already in the filming process.

Leterrier is already known in entertainment for the movies The Incredible Hulk, Master Trick, Clash of the Titans, Explosive Charge and episodes of the series lupine, from Netflix. Several characters will return in this installment of the action franchise like Charlize Theron, who played the villainous Cipher in the eighth film.

The production will also have the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris among others. Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior were also confirmed in the attraction, in roles yet to be announced.

The film is scheduled to premiere on May 19, 2023, the plot will be divided into two parts that should end the main franchise. Lin, who directed five Fast & Furious films, left the production citing creative differences.