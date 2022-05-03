Luís Castro gives ‘polite reversal’ to SporTV journalist

Credit: Reproduction/SporTV

Coach Luís Castro, from Botafogo, participated in the program ‘Bem, Amigos!’, from SporTV, and spoke about his choice to take charge of the project for General Severiano’s team. The Portuguese avoided talking about the refusal to Corinthians when asked about the topic by journalist Fabíola Andrade.

Fabíola started her question saying that Luís Castro had said he chose Botafogo to make history, but was soon corrected by the coach, who said he was more “humble” and that his intention is to “help” the club make history. The journalist then followed the questioning by recalling the refusal to Corinthians even after an agreement with the Parque São Jorge club.

— It was widely publicized here in Brazil that you did not accept the Corinthians proposal. The reasoning is more or less this: at Corinthians you would be one more and at Botafogo you can make history. Is that why you came to Botafogo? asked Fabio Andrade.

— I’m going to apologize, Fabiola. But I’m just going to talk about Botafogo – replied Luís Castro.

The 011 press had to give the air of grace! Gently, Castro nipped the conversation at the root. pic.twitter.com/K3YiE1SKFG — Stove Museum 🔥 (@MuseuBFR) May 3, 2022

By limiting himself to talking only about Botafogo, coach Luís Castro explained what motivated his choice to take charge of the Rio club.

— At Botafogo, I liked being able to participate in the project and the way John Textor spoke to me captivated me a lot. I thought I could do it there, along with the desire to work in Brazil, it was always part of my life goal, things came together and I’m very happy. I feel part of the Botafogo family. Working at Glorioso is fantastic, despite all the difficulties. It was a shock when I saw some things, but we are overtaking,” said the Portuguese.

Luís Castro was already at Botafogo in the team’s debut in the Brasileirão, when the team lost 3-1 to Corinthians at Nilton Santos, but he still didn’t have a license to command the team from the bench. It was only in the second round, in the 3-1 victory over Ceará, that the Portuguese coach commanded the team on the field for the first time.

Since then, Alvinegro beat Ceilândia 3-0, in the first round of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, and tied with Atlético-GO and Juventude for the Brazilian Championship.