Luís Castro, in ‘Bem, Amigos!’: ‘Working at Glorioso is fantastic, despite the difficulties. I want to leave a mark of those who participated in the Botafogo base of the future’

Luís Castro gave a great interview to the program “Well, Friends!“, of “SportTV“, this Monday (2/5). The Portuguese coach Botafogo made it clear what was his motivation to settle with the alvinegro club.

– When we are invited to a club, we seek to know the history of the club, the past, the footprint. At Botafogo we remember Garrincha, Jairzinho, Didi, Amarildo, Nilton Santos, great references, which are in Brazil’s greatest achievement, of being a five-time world champion, looking at that star on the emblem, a great challenge. Another thing is that I was another coach who won the title in Al-Duhail, Shakhtar and Harbor, at Botafogo I am at the base of what could be the future. I want to leave my mark. I know that my life at Botafogo could end tomorrow, in eight days or 15 days, because our honesty is seen with the results in football, not with our dignity at work. And so. The time he is at Botafogo would like to leave his mark as one of those who participated in what will be the successful Botafogo of the future – said Luís Castro.

The coach asked not to talk about the previous proposal of the Corinthians and highlighted the happiness of being in Glorioso.

– I would just like to talk about Botafogo. It is natural that, as in recent years we have won titles, we remain in the fans’ minds, as a victory over Real Madriddraw with Manchester City, we had visibility and increased interest. At Botafogo, I liked being able to participate in the project and the way John Textor spoke to me, captivated a lot. I thought I could do it there, along with the desire to work in Brazil, it was always part of my life goal, things came together and I’m very happy. I feel part of the Botafogo family. Working at Glorioso is fantastic, despite all the difficulties. It was a shock when I saw some things, but we are overtaking,” he explained.