Luxembourg, pre-candidate in TO: ‘Lula and Alckmin were rivals, not enemies’ – 05/03/2022

After reaching the top of prestige as a football coach, Vanderlei Luxemburgo decided to change his activity. He’s getting into politics. He joined the PSB and is a pre-candidate for the Senate from Tocantins, the state in which he settled. The field and ball logic, however, continues to serve as a guide for his reasoning. Like when Luxemburg advocates that politics be done with civility.

“In football, the opponent cannot be an eternal enemy. When the game ends, the rivalry ends. In politics it also has to be like that”, he believes. “Look at Lula and Alckmin: they were rivals, not enemies. You can’t have radicalism, if it’s a good thing for the population, the other has to be supported.”

The desire to delve into partisan activity is old, but it had to be postponed because of work in the sport. “It’s something I’ve wanted for a long time, but when you work with football, you either have your head there or you’re not. I couldn’t let go”, he justifies.

Finally, now he will follow the destiny that was traced by his grandfather, a machinist, unionist, persecuted by the military dictatorship. It was he who invented the surname Luxemburg for the coach’s mother (ex?) in homage to Rosa Luxemburg, a Polish-born Marxist philosopher who helped found the German Communist Party.

“Only my mother has that last name, none of the uncles do. So I took on the ‘Luxembourg’, but with great fear. When I started in football, I thought about putting Vanderlei Silva, because to change Luxembourg to ‘Luxemburro’, just change the ‘ g’ by ‘r'”, he jokes.

Even before he was a pre-candidate for senator, he did not refuse to give opinions on politics, he criticized the dictatorship several times, he was affiliated with the PT, he is a friend of Lula. He is surprising, however, by saying that he does not guarantee a platform in Tocantins for the PT leader.

“It’s not me who says, that depends on the party’s discussion to decide”, he explains. According to Luxembourg’s agreement with the PSB, he is free to deal with local matters and national agreements are left to the legend’s Executive.

Luxemburgo started going to Tocantins 18 years ago, when he took part in fishing on the Araguaia River together with singer Leonardo. In 2017 he bought the local station that is part of Rede Record and has other ventures in the state.

“My daughters liked it and we are here”, he summarizes.

The option to compete for Tocantins ended up being natural. He explains: “Rio and São Paulo are congested, there are a lot of people wanting to do a lot. The population here deserves a different proposal”.

At first, it seems to have made the right choice. Real Time Big Data poll released yesterday showed that Luxemburgo is technically tied for second place in the Senate race with Kátia Abreu (PP). She has 15% and he has 13%. In first place is Professor Dorinha (União Brasil), with 26%. “If I haven’t done anything yet and I’ve already achieved this result, I think that when the campaign starts, the chances will increase”, bets the newest politician from Tocantins.

It doesn’t have a ready-made platform, it wants to hear what voters have to say, city after city.

As for the electoral process, which is constantly being called into question by President Jair Bolsonaro, he says he is calm.

“Since when there was no electronic voting machine, there were candidates saying they were going to be robbed”, recalls Luxemburgo. “We have to believe in whoever has the task of taking care of it. The TSE is responsible for making a correct election. Simple as that”.