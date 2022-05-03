Machine Gun Kelly receives warning from the vampire community for drinking blood; understand · Rolling Stone

Dimitrius Vlahos (under supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 05/03/2022, at 11:56 am

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were reported by the vampire community for drinking each other’s blood. The members sent notice with precautionary measures before the ritual.

Upon revealing engagement to musician, Megan told of their practice of drinking each other’s blood in small amounts: “Somehow, a year and a half later, having gone through hell together and laughing more than I ever thought possible, he asked me to marry him. And just like in in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives to come, I said yes. And then we drank each other’s blood.”

Belfazaar Ashantisonco-founder of New Orleans Vampire Association (New Orleans Vampires Association), urged them to “take precautions before drinking your lover’s blood,” according to the TMZ (via NME).

The community involves all those who see “the vampiric state as a matter of energy, biology, spirituality and racial identity,” according to the official website.

Among the precautions adopted by vampires is “testing for blood-borne diseases and infections.” Second Ashantisonnor are immortal beings immune to it.