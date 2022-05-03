Madeleine McCann: it is ‘essential’ to find out the truth 15 years later, say parents

9 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Kate and Gerry McCann in 2017; they wrote about their feelings and expectations regarding their daughter’s disappearance on May 3, 2007

Fifteen years after the disappearance of their daughter, Kate and Gerry McCann say they are surprised when they hear that they need to “close” the absence of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal on May 3, 2007 at the age of 3.

For them, it is “essential” to clarify what happened to the English girl, who disappeared in Portugal during the family’s vacation.

On the eve of the 15th year of the disappearance, Kate and Gerry wrote in a Facebook post that this year “is not tougher than others, but it’s not easier either.”

“Many people speak of the need for a ‘closure’. That has always seemed like a strange term. Regardless of the developments, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrendous crime has been committed,” they wrote.

“It is true, however, that uncertainty brings weakness; knowledge and certainty bring strength, and for this reason our demand for answers, for truth, is essential.”

Madeleine’s parents also expressed gratitude to the British, Portuguese and German authorities for their continued work, and to supporters for their “good wishes”.

“It’s a huge comfort to know that, despite the time passed, Madeleine is still in people’s hearts and minds. Thank you,” they said.

They included a quote from Winnie the Pooh author, AA Milne, who says, “The most important thing is that even though we’re apart, I’ll always be with you.”

This Tuesday marks exactly 15 years since Madeleine was reported missing, which means that, under Portuguese law, it will no longer be possible to declare someone a “person of interest” (someone who may have some involvement in a case under investigation). ), required for any criminal charges.

Credit, PAN photo caption, Madeleine McCann was three years old when she disappeared in Portugal

A Portuguese official previously said that the decision to make Brueckner a suspect was not motivated by this timeline, but by “strong indications” of a crime.

Brueckner is currently serving time in Germany for drug-related offenses and was also sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman. The 45-year-old German vehemently denies any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, London’s Metropolitan Police say it remains “committed to doing what we can to find answers”. In 2013, the force launched its own investigation, Operation Grange, into Madeleine’s disappearance.

Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, who is leading the operation, said: “Fifteen years after Madeleine’s disappearance from Praia da Luz, our thoughts, as always, are with her family.”

“Officers continue to investigate the case and our dedicated team is still working closely with fellow officers from the Portuguese Judiciary Police as well as the Bundeskriminalamt. [polícia federal] German.

“At this time, the case remains a missing person investigation.”

Madeleine McCann case: a timeline

photo caption, The place where Madeleine McCann was last seen

May 3, 2007: The alarm is raised for the disappearance of Madeleine in a tourist complex in Portugal

The alarm is raised for the disappearance of Madeleine in a tourist complex in Portugal September 2007 : Kate and Gerry McCann formally become suspects in the disappearance of their daughter

: Kate and Gerry McCann formally become suspects in the disappearance of their daughter July 2008 : Portuguese police suspend their investigation and withdraw suspicion from the McCann couple

: Portuguese police suspend their investigation and withdraw suspicion from the McCann couple July, 2013 : London Metropolitan Police say they have “new evidence and new witnesses” for the case and open an official investigation

: London Metropolitan Police say they have “new evidence and new witnesses” for the case and open an official investigation October 2013 : Detectives in Portugal reopen their investigation, citing “new lines of investigation”

: Detectives in Portugal reopen their investigation, citing “new lines of investigation” March 2019 : The platform streaming Netflix Releases Eight-Part Documentary on Madeleine Case; her parents, who did not participate in the production, expressed concern that the film could get in the way of investigations.

: The platform Netflix Releases Eight-Part Documentary on Madeleine Case; her parents, who did not participate in the production, expressed concern that the film could get in the way of investigations. June 2020 : Police reveal that a German prisoner, later identified as Christian Brueckner, was declared a suspect in the child’s disappearance

: Police reveal that a German prisoner, later identified as Christian Brueckner, was declared a suspect in the child’s disappearance April 2022: Christian Brueckner is officially declared a suspect in the case