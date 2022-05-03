NewsWorld

Madeleine McCann: it is ‘essential’ to find out the truth 15 years later, say parents

Fifteen years after the disappearance of their daughter, Kate and Gerry McCann say they are surprised when they hear that they need to “close” the absence of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal on May 3, 2007 at the age of 3.

For them, it is “essential” to clarify what happened to the English girl, who disappeared in Portugal during the family’s vacation.

On the eve of the 15th year of the disappearance, Kate and Gerry wrote in a Facebook post that this year “is not tougher than others, but it’s not easier either.”

“Many people speak of the need for a ‘closure’. That has always seemed like a strange term. Regardless of the developments, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrendous crime has been committed,” they wrote.

