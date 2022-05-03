Maira is the second to ask for exemption from the national team – Web Vôlei

The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) announced, this Monday, the second request for exemption from the women’s team. Pointer Maira, citing personal reasons, asked not to participate in training in Saquarema, aiming at the League of Nations (VNL).

She is joined by fellow striker Gabi Cândido, from Fluminense, who had already given up on the Seleção weeks ago, revealing that she was undergoing treatment for facial paralysis.

Over the weekend, Maira posted a message on social media talking about the season for Sesc RJ Flamengo, a semi-finalist in the Superliga, but without touching on the subject Selection:

“It has come to the end of an incredible season. Hard to even start writing and not feel the emotion of being on the court with this team, a lot of learning, growth and maturation. A team that will be remembered with a lot of determination and determination, which sought, dedicated itself and turned around. I want to thank all the coaching staff who always believed in the group and sought our best on and off the court, for me it was a great wish fulfilled. Thank you girls for all the partnership and donation inside and out, it was wonderful to be able to share the court again with some and meet others. We were together evolving, overcoming and helping each other until the end. To our sponsors and our incredible fans who made each game in Tijuca exciting, thank you very much and thank God for the opportunity to live this”, he wrote.