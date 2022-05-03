Maluma and Emily Ratajkowski Star in Versace’s New Eyewear Campaign

Captured in a series of images by photographer duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Ratajkowski and Maluma embody the start of this new season in designs that reinterpret the iconic Medusa Biggie model. The result is powerful and bold work, as are the two stars, who expertly illustrate the season’s style and Versace culture in fashion campaigns.

First popularized by Biggie Smalls (pseudonym of Christopher Wallace, also known as the Notorious BIG) in the mid-1990s, Medusa Biggie Sunglasses fully capitalize on their iconic status in fashion history, with the reinterpretation of the golden detail in the new and modern frames. Clear neon-toned acetate is paired with the powerful, runway design of Versace’s Spring-Summer collection. The frames demonstrate versatility and have been crafted into sunglasses and prescription styles with new oversized molds.

VE 2248: A comfortable, cool and refined take on Versace’s iconic eyewear design. This feminine oversized shape features adjustable nose pads – for enhanced comfort – and the Medusa Biggie medallion decorates the temples. These sunglasses are offered in gold with polarized lenses, and in matte black, both with gray lenses.

VE 2249: Effortless notoriety is expressed through an eye-catching new Medusa Biggie design. Unisex and seductive, this model, in aviator format, transforms the classic design into a model statement. Versace’s legendary Medusa Biggie medallion adds traditional charm to the temples and adjustable nose pads for extra comfort. The model is offered in gold or opaque black with dark gray lenses.

VE 4424U: The Versace attitude has been updated through bold contemporary design and bold femininity. The oversized shape features the iconic Medusa Biggie medallion on the temples and is enhanced by a one-size-fits-all design. This sun model comes in white with dark gray lenses and transparent red with pink lenses.

VE 4425U:Versace embodies the original retro allure of Medusa Biggie in this unisex model. Adding a luxurious touch to a modern urban style, this oversized unisex model features a universal fit and Medusa Biggie medallion applied to the temple. Available in turquoise or black with dark gray lenses.

VE 4426BU: A classic design with a dazzling touch. This feminine oversized oval shape is enriched with the hypnotic power of Medusa, shimmering through a crystal-studded medallion applied to the temples. Designed with a universal fit to suit all needs, this sun frame is available in classic shades such as black or white with dark gray lenses.

VE 1283: Embodying the subtle and striking power of Versace, this unisex eyewear model combines contemporary shapes with an iconic symbol. The irregular metal shape features the Medusa Biggie medallion on the temples, while the adjustable nose pads provide quintessential comfort. Available in gold, matte black and burgundy/gold with gold temples.

VE 3320U: This new unisex frame extends the Medusa Biggie family. The model, in acetate, features a design with universal fitting, to satisfy all needs, and features Medusa on the temples. Available in transparent red, light havana and black.