Man has penis reinserted after organ was attached to arm; understand

A British father suffered a serious blood infection that caused him to lose his penis. To preserve the organ, doctors fixed it to his arm for six years. After a complex surgery, the limb was put back in place and the patient even regained his sex life.

The drama by Malcolm MacDonald, 47, of Norfolk, England, began in 2010 when his original penis “fell to the ground” after being diagnosed with an infection in the perineum region.

In the British BBC documentary “The man with a penis in his arm”, he claims that the solution found by doctors at University College Hospital in London was to manufacture a new organ using part of the skin of his left arm.

The idea worked. At first they planned to move the artificial limb to the pubic area, but the surgery had to be canceled due to insufficient oxygen in MacDonald’s blood. Consequently, he was left with his penis “attached” to his arm and without function.

MacDonald also explained that the corrective surgery was delayed for six years due to various problems, mainly scheduling mistakes, lack of professionals and other obstacles caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Faced with the new condition, the Briton was forced to live with his sexual organ attached to his arm.

“People ask me about it when they see me at the pub and of course they make jokes,” he said. “But I understand. It’s not every day you see a man with a penis in his arm. I see the funny side of it. I have no other option.”

He also recalled an embarrassing episode when he was at the supermarket and tried to help an elderly woman get an item off the top shelf. However, as he raised his arm, his penis came out of his shirt sleeve and nearly hit the woman’s head. “It’s something to tell your grandkids, isn’t it?” he said on the TV show.

On the other hand, at the beginning of the year, doctors finally performed a successful surgery, moving the artificial penis from MacDonald’s forearm to the pubic area.

The procedure involved the removal of nerves and blood vessels from the arm, so that they were sewn together in the lower part of the abdomen to establish the blood supply to the new penis. The urologists worked in partnership with the plastic surgeons to ensure that the patient could have a functioning urethra so that he could urinate normally.

“It was a nine-hour operation,” he said. “The first thing I did was look down and I thought, ‘I can’t believe it. They did it this time,'” he celebrated.

New life

Malcolm MacDonald revealed that the new penis was designed around his wishes and the surgeons’ work exceeded his expectations. According to him, the doctors added 5 cm to the organ, totaling 15 cm.

“They were happy to hear how I wanted it to be, which was amazing. Few can say they have a designer penis,” he joked.

In addition, specialists installed two tubes in the penis to inflate it like a hand pump, allowing the patient to have an erection. “This could be a turning point in my life,” said MacDonald.

He claimed that after losing his penis, he felt his self-esteem was shaken. So much so that in the period he divorced the mother of his two children. Now, with the organ reinserted in the right place, he hopes to create a new direction for his life.

“My luck in life hasn’t been very good so far. Can you imagine six years of your life with a penis dangling from your arm? It was a nightmare, but now it’s gone.”