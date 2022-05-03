Man proposes to girlfriend in line at McDonald’s and is rejected

The marriage proposal is certainly one of the most awaited moments when it comes to couples in love, especially if the couple has been together for a long time. But how about accomplishing this feat beyond romantic… in line at McDonald’s?

This is what happened to a man at a branch of the fast-food chain in Johannesburg, South Africa. Video shared on social media shows the moment he approaches his beloved and shows a box containing the engagement ring.

Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh 💔 pic.twitter.com/RPFvMS7bga — ⭐️Certified Fixer⭐️ (@Madame_Fossette) April 27, 2022

Faced with her boyfriend’s onslaught, she looks at him seriously and then rejects his proposal. Soon after, the woman leaves the place to the sound of boos from those around.

The author of the recording was devastated by the scene and said on Twitter: “I witnessed such a sad situation today…”. The video had more than 66,000 likes on social media.