Man stays six years with penis in arm after blood infection

Sex involves the most different fetishes, but relating to a genital organ located in the arm is certainly not preferred by many. That was the reality of Englishman Malcolm MacDonald in the last six years, only resolved with a recent operation.

It all started in 2010, when a blood infection caused MacDonald’s penis to fall into his home. Five years later, in 2015, the genital organ was provisionally placed in the man’s arm.

Since then, all of MacDonald’s intercourse has taken place by pumping saline into his makeshift penis.

The doctor who performed the treatment for the construction of a new penis removed part of the tissue from his left forearm and part of a vein from his right leg and formed the organ with blood vessels and functioning nerves.

The Englishman was waiting for surgery to put his penis back in the right place. During this period, he was forced to adapt and live in society, avoiding wearing short-sleeved shirts and going to the beach.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which suspended elective procedures, further delayed the operation. Recently, he finally underwent surgery to get rid of the discomfort. Everything cost 50 thousand pounds, approximately R$ 315 thousand, with the National Health Service (NHS), the British SUS.

This Monday (2), a documentary about MacDonald’s story will air on the UK-based television channel Channel 4.