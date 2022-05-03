“Many things are said”; Fábio surprises by moving in the past and reveals details of the troubled departure from Cruzeiro

At the beginning of the year, the cruise experienced the departure of goalkeeper Fábio, after 18 years of play. The news surprised, since the archer has always identified with the Fox. However, after four months, Fábio’s departure has been digested and last Monday (2), the goalkeeper brought new nuances and perceptions to the fore.

In an interview with SBT, Fábio did not shy away and exposed the backstage of his departure: “I had already renewed with the president before going on vacation, details were missing on how the contract was going to be made, but there is even a photo of me with the president, with the shirt of a thousand games that could reach this mark in this year of 2022. I went on vacation, everything was resolved, because what counts for me is the word, it has always been like that. Trust has always been in Cruzeiro, with the people who I had the opportunity to work there, very correct. Unfortunately, they did not have the same behavior in this management”, declared the current Fluminense goalkeeper.

Fábio touched on the effort he made to remain: “I gave up everything I could open, what I had already renewed, I lowered the salary, even below the ceiling, I did everything, only the way they acted with me was not correct. There is a lot of talk about difficult behavior. If it was difficult, I wouldn’t have stayed 18 years,” he declared. Afterwards, he made it clear that, although he left in a troubled way, he has great respect and admiration for Cruzeiro: “I can only thank you for this affection and this recognition for my work, the dedication I had over 18 years. I had the opportunity to leave Cruzeiro, but at no time did it cross my mind, because I would feel ungrateful”, he concluded.

The goalkeeper surprised by pointing out a person responsible for the fall to Serie B, in 2019. In Fábio’s opinion, coach Rogério Ceni, who took over Raposa in August 2019 and stayed in office for 46 days, has his share of ‘contribution’ to relegation: “I’m sure what hurt was the daily relationship, the group management, not only with the more experienced players, even with the younger ones. It happened on a daily basis in the games, some statements, both from the players’ side and after Rogério in some interviews, this was harming, wearing out in this aspect.”