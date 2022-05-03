Marcopolo (POMO4) reverses loss and has a profit of R$ 98 million in the 1st quarter

Marcopolo (POMO4) recorded net income of R$98 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), reversing a loss of R$14.7 million in the same quarter of 2021 (1Q21).

Marcopolo’s total production reached 3,084 units in the first three months of this year, 2.3% higher than in 1Q21. Net revenue totaled BRL 958 million between January and March this year, up 14.9% compared to the same period in 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 118% in 1Q22, totaling R$51.3 million. The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 5.4% in the period, an increase of 2.6 percentage points compared to the margin recorded in 1Q21.

The company explains that the performance was positively affected by the “better sales mix, better margins from price recomposition, greater dilution of expenses and by the equity income result”.

Gross profit totaled BRL 112.3 million in the first three months of 2022, an increase of 11.8% compared to the same quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 11.7% in 1Q22, a decrease of 0.3 pp in the annual comparison.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) was 4.4% in 1Q22, remaining stable compared to the same period in 2021.

The net financial result was positive by R$90.5 million, compared to a negative result of R$27.1 million recorded in the same period last year.

Investments totaled R$ 14.1 million in the first quarter of this year, a decrease of 57.3% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

The company’s net debt stood at R$1.065 billion at the end of March 2022. The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, was 1.6x.

