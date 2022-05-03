Marcus Buaiz and Wanessa’s wedding had 48 groomsmen at a luxury party in SP

Photo: Playback/Instagram @wanessa





With a party for 700 guests, the wedding of Marcus Buaiz and Wanessa Camargo – which had its end announced on Monday afternoon (2) – It was one of the most luxurious events in Brazil in 2007. The former couple had 48 sponsors and a reception at Sala São Paulo, one of the noblest spaces in the city of São Paulo.

Faustão, Cleo Pires, Preta Gil, Aécio Neves and Maria Antônia Marinho were some of the big names chosen as godparents (there were 12 couples for the groom and another 12 for the bride). On the guest list, a real red carpet: Luciano Huck and Angélica, Ana Maria Braga, Sabrina Sato.

At the time, Wanessa’s look was one of the highlights of the event. The iconic bob hair that the singer wore made all the headlines of magazines and newspapers at the time and, at the time, the cut was made by none other than Brent Lawler, the same hairdresser as actress Nicole Kidman. The dress also caught the eye and was signed by Francisco Costa, from Calvin Klein.

Zilu, mother of the bride, did not stay behind and traveled to Milan, Italy, to choose the finely embroidered outfit she wore.

Marcus, on the other hand, chose an elegant black suit by Ricardo Almeida.

The fact is that the ex-couple had been together for two years when the wedding took place and Wanessa, at the height of the family’s fame. The movie “2 Filhos de Francisco” had just premiered and the buzz around the news about the gang was huge.

In this wave, the relationship between the Camargo and Buaiz families could not be better. So much so that, to the extinct Ego portal, Zezé melted for Marcus: “He’s a mixture of father, brother and friend”.

The businessman from Espírito Santo wanted to honor all the titles and the couple’s waltz for the first official dance could not be different: Marcus and Wanessa chose “É o Amor” for the opening of the luxury party.

“I thought about everything, but I chose something to thank Wanessa’s parents. It could only be ‘It’s Love’. First, because it portrays true love and, second, because it was a way of saying that I am also proud of the story. of them”, commented Marcus Buaiz at the time, also to the publication.

After the event, the ex-couple’s honeymoon was in Greece. When they returned, they were already putting the finishing touches on the mansion that housed them until recently in Alphaville, a high-end gated community in Greater São Paulo.