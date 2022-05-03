Marinho suffers rib fracture and becomes embezzlement indefinitely at Flamengo – Flamengo | News, games and signings

Flamengo striker was injured in game against Altos-PI, for the Copa do Brasil

This Tuesday (03), the Flamengo released the list of related parties for the game against Talleres, for the fourth round of Group H of Libertadores. Despite the returns of some spared players, such as Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro, Paulo Sousa gained a new absence: Marinho. The Mengão striker suffered a rib fracture in the game against Altos-PI and is low in Rubro-Negro indefinitely.

On Twitter, Mais Querido published a bulletin with information about the situation of shirt 31. In it, Flamengo wrote: “In the last game, athlete Marinho suffered trauma and fractured a rib.”. Now, Rubro-Negro will have to count on one more absence for the sequence of the season.

In the last game, the athlete Marinho suffered a trauma and fractured a rib. #CRF — Flamengo (@Flamengo) May 3, 2022

In this way, Marinho joins a list full of injury casualties at Flamengo. In addition to shirt 31, Fabrício Bruno, Vitinho and Gustavo Henrique are still in the recovery process. Matheus França is undergoing physiotherapy work due to a knee injury, while Matheuzinho is still not 100% ready to return, although he is already training with the group. Léo Pereira, with a thigh injury, and Rodrigo Caio, complete the absences.

After training in Vulture’s Nest, the red-black delegation went straight to the airport, with the intention of boarding towards Córdoba. There, Flamengo faces Talleres (ARG) this Wednesday (04), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. The match will be broadcast by Coluna do Fla, the most red-black on the internet, on YouTube.