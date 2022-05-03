Marvel Star Reveals His Children’s Controversial Opinion Of His Character: “Worst Avenger”

“They torture me with it,” joked Paul Bettany when talking about his family’s relationship with his role in the Cinematic Universe.

It’s not long before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released in theaters and expectations are HUGE, especially around the cameos we can have in the film. In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch, who returns to the role of Sorcerer Supreme after Spider-Man: No Return Home, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, and of course, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch are confirmed. After making everyone cheer – and cry – on WandaVision, the actress is one of the most anticipated appearances by fans.

Speaking of the series Disney +, another appearance that is highly anticipated not only for this film, but in any other production in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that of Paul Bettany, now, as White Vision. During a recent interview, the star made a shocking revelation about his children’s relationship with the character. When asked if 10-year-old Agnes and 18-year-old Stellan thought it was cool to have a father who is part of the Avengers, the actor explained: “Yes, but they torture me with it.”

“My daughter has had all the Avengers as her favorites. I’m never, ever one of them,” Bettany said during her participation in Late Night with Seth Meyers. The star also said that on a certain day, when he tried to log into his Disney+ to watch the Moon Knight series, the kids had changed their profile picture to a picture of Vision, and their name had been rewritten as “Worst Avenger”. “I have my suspicions, but I really don’t know who [fez isso]”, completed the actor while Meyers showed the audience of his show a photo proving the joke.





Can Vision appear in Multiverse of Madness?

The teasers, trailers and even posters of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness practically confirmed some character appearances, such as the return of Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier, as well as the live-action version of Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter, a character from the series What If…?.

Despite Wanda having a key role in the film and even the appearance of her children has already been confirmed through TV spots, it is very unlikely that Paul Bettany make a cameo in the film directed by Sam Raimi. in the last episode of WandaVisionwe see that the version created by the Scarlet Witch unlocks the memories of the White Vision, created by the SWORD to destroy the character of Elizabeth Olsenand he ends up on the run from Westview to find new purpose and discover who he really is.

Because he is an extremely technological character and has a lot of connection with Iron Man, it is likely that Paul Bettany only returns now for Armor War, a series announced for Disney + that will be starring Don Cheadle, our War Machine. Although no further information has been released, the story should revolve around the attempt to preserve the technology created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. The production does not yet have a release date.

While we wait, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens this Thursday, May 5, in theaters.