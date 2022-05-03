Marvel Star Wishes X-Men: Apocalypse “Had Been Better”

The actor who now plays Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac, had previous experience with Marvel comic book adaptations, bringing the villain Apocalypse to life in X-Men: Apocalypse.

The feature film had a mixed reception, with a less than encouraging box office result. Although Oscar Isaac is a highly praised actor, Apocalypse’s approach has received a lot of criticism.

In an interview with the New York Times, Oscar Isaac said he has no regrets about having participated in X-Men: Apocalypse.

However, he admits that he was disappointed with the result, as he believed it could have been much better.

Oscar Isaac opens up about X-Men: Apocalypse

“No, I don’t regret it. I knew exactly what I was doing when I took this job.”

“I really wanted to work with all these amazing actors, like James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence.”

“I collected X-Men comics and I loved Apocalypse, who I thought was a creepy, weird character.”

“But when I got there, I had all these prosthetics. I had a costume. I could barely move. I couldn’t see anyone.”

Oscar Isaac added: “I still think about that time fondly. I wish it had been a better movie and they had taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks.”

