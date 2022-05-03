Meet Eddy Soares, Brazilian dancer of Rosalía, Selena Gomez, Anitta and other divas | pop

It’s from Brazil! The choreographer and dancer who is conquering the pop world with his creations has an address in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro. Eddy Soares has worked with Luísa Sonza, Majur, Duda Beat, Pabllo Vittar, Anitta and international names such as Tove Lo, Selena Gomez and Rosalia.

The “Motopapi” was one of the dancers featured in Rosalía’s performance in her latest release. And of course Brazilian fans went wild when they saw Eddy no interacting with the singer during filming.

“Renovating is really a challenge, I think the important thing in the midst of it all is to always have references and inspirations because things are always changing.”

Since childhood, he has been passionate about dance, but his path has not been easy. Today, he is an inspiration and reference for young people who want to pursue a career. “To me that kind of thing seemed very far away, being a gay, black kid from the periphery and reaching these places,” tells Eddy in an interview for Gshow.

“It’s very important for me to be a reference and inspiration, you know? I say this because for many moments in my life it was difficult to find someone as a reference.”

Eddy was born from a meeting between his parents at one of the charming balls in Rio de Janeiro. At family gatherings, charm also dominated the playlists and brought him closer to dancing. “When people asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I said dancer,” he recalls.

Along with persistence, he overcame paradigms and prejudices to be able to take a dance class in 2013, when he graduated from high school. “I started my studies in hip hop and from hip hop I started to study other aspects. Always looking to put my personality with all the content I learned.”

In 2018, he approached the pop scene, and thus, he connected with big names in the middle, until reaching what he considers a great milestone: working alongside Rosalía. “This work was of a grandeur that I can’t even put into words.”

For him, working with divas is “seeing that there are several similarities in the works but at the same time there are many particularities of each one”.

“Dance with a singer is an extension of the art she is doing there with her music, you know? With the message she wants to convey. So, in addition to just movements, we study the singers.”

In addition to the choreography work, it is necessary to capture the matrix of the artists’ personality. “The cool thing about this is seeing that each one has its particularity, each one has its quirks, each one has its shapes, even the way they walk. This is interesting.”

In the arts, he says that Brazil has entered the international radar and to prepare and enter the market, it is necessary to have some preparation, such as English and continuous study. “The study breaks barriers and crosses borders,” he says.