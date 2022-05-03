Megan Fox and fiance are notified by vampire group

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards in 2022. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly caught the attention of a New Orleans vampire community by confessing that they drank each other’s blood after their engagement. According to TMZ, members of the New Orleans Vampire Association group sent a warning with precautionary measures before the unusual ritual.

Belfazaar Ashantison, co-founder of the New Orleans Vampire Association, urged them to “take precautions before drinking your lover’s blood.”

Actress Megan Fox told about the practice when revealing her engagement to the musician. “Just like every lifetime before this one, and like every lifetime that will follow, I said yes. And then we drank each other’s blood,” she shared in January of this year.

According to the community’s official website, the institution brings together those who see “the vampiric state as a matter of energy, biology, spirituality and racial identity”.

Testing for blood-borne diseases and infections is among the care of the “vampires” in question. For Ashantison, not even immortal beings have complete immunity against health problems. Remember Megan Fox’s post: