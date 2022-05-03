Méndez expresses desire to stay, and Inter tries to convince Corinthians

Bruno Méndez wants to stay at Inter. According to the UOL Esporte, the player expressed to the gaucho club the desire to remain in Porto Alegre in addition to his loan bond, which expires on June 30 this year. However, for this it will be necessary to convince Corinthians, which does not seem willing to give in.

Colorado prepares a new onslaught to buy the athlete’s rights. Also according to the report, the value will be lower than the US$ 6 million (R$ 30 million at the current price) established as the price of the athlete’s purchase option in the contract signed between the two clubs.

The gaucho team has already tried to present alternatives with the exchange of players to reduce the request, but without success. Timão is irreducible in the negotiations and counts on the Uruguayan’s return to São Paulo for the rest of the season and the disputes of the Copa do Brasil, Brasileirão and also Copa Libertadores.

The Portuguese Vítor Pereira even welcomes the arrival of an athlete with the experience of Bruno Méndez, who will fight for position with Gil, João Victor, Raul Gustavo, Robson Bambu and also with the young Robert Renan, who is going through the transition from the under-20 team to the professional team.

Also according to the investigation of the UOL Esportethe Uruguayan expressed to Internacional his desire to remain in Rio Grande do Sul, but did not discuss the matter with the Corinthians board.

At 22 years old, Méndez played 15 games and scored one goal this season. In all, there are 42 matches for the Beira-Rio club.

Although he became a reserve in the opening of the season, the player regained his space and has received praise for his performance in recent matches. His participation in the team is considered important, even more so because of Rodrigo Moledo’s new injury, which stops for up to six weeks.

Even so, Inter does not intend to “force” his sequence by breaking the limit of seven matches played in the Brasileirão. Due to the good relationship with Corinthians and the refusal to make the sequence of his year unfeasible, whether in the team that owns his rights or in another in Serie A, Colorado will dose its use.

Anticipating the difficult negotiation ahead, Inter moved in the last transfer window and signed Vitão, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR) until July. However, the defender’s contract formed at the base of Palmeiras can be extended if Ukraine football is not resumed, still due to the conflict with Russia.