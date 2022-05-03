Menin assesses the heritage of the Atltico and opines on the implementation of the SAF

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Rubens Menin defends that the Atltico remains with the heritage in case of implementation of the SAF Atltico’s main “patron”, Rubens Menin commented on the possible implementation of the Sociedade Anima de Futebol (SAF) at the club. To explain the situation, he evaluated the club’s assets and what the ideal sale would be in his opinion.

Menin revealed, in an interview ESPN This Monday (2), the Alvinegra board is studying several possibilities and guaranteed that Atltico is a unique club in the country, because of its heritage.

“We are carrying out studies, and there are a number of possibilities. Atltico is a club with a very different situation from most clubs in Brazil, because it has a very large heritage. Few clubs have an equal heritage”, said Rubens, who estimated this amount at R$ 1.6 billion.

“Atltico has an arena that will be ready, which is worth R$1 billion at least, 50% of a mall, which is worth R$300 million, a training center, the best in Brazil, which is worth R$300 million. I’ve already mentioned BRL 1.6 million, no club has that. This is the first moment. Atltico has a squad that, in our assessment, is worth between BRL 800 million and BRL 1 billion”, evaluated the patron.

Possible implementation of SAF

A member of the 4 R’s group, also formed by Ricardo Guimares, Rafael Menin and Renato Salvador, Rubens expressed his opinion in favor of a hybrid model in case of implementation of the SAF.

In other words, Atltico would only sell a percentage to new investors and keep the equity ‘intact’.

“We are studying a way to sell only the squad, the brand, and leave the heritage outside the SAF, which would be the MRV Arena and the training center. I also think that we won’t sell – like other clubs – 80%, 90%, Atltico doesn’t want to do that, they want to preserve the association. This is being modeled, it’s not defined”, he explained.

Rubens believes that, despite the much higher value in the event of a total sale of shares, the best thing to do is to preserve the heritage. He further explained that the sale and the model will depend on the Council.

“I, personally, am in favor of a hybrid model. Maybe selling only the sports association, preserving the heritage on the other side, and with the sale of a smaller percentage. That varies. If I put everything on one side and sell 100%, a ‘damned’ money, if I leave it out and sell 50%, this will vary from the model, which will be presented to the Council. Who will decide the Council”, he opined.