Met Gala 2022: Emma Stone appears with “sweater” and becomes a meme on the internet – 02/05/2022

Emma Stone chose a look for the Met Gala 2022 that generated reactions on social networks. The actress, known for recently starring in the movie “Cruella”, chose a Louis Vuitton piece for the red carpet.

The look was a white silk dress, which had feathers at the hem.

Emma Stone | Louis Vuitton Image: Getty Images

This look generated repercussions on Twitter as a result of its “simplicity”. On the social network, users joked about how Cruella, a character in the live-action film who worked in fashion, would not be satisfied with the choice made by the American actress.

Met Gala 2022 is themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” Image: Getty Images

This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” described by “Vogue” as a request “to its participants to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of New York’s Gilded Age.”

The Golden Age, also known in English as “The Gilded Age”, took place in the 19th century in New York, United States, a time when the North American city was undergoing a strong industrialization, which also reflected in fashion and, consequently, in the clothes of the population.

It was in this period, for example, when the light bulb and the telephone were invented, in addition to the acceleration of clothing production in the country.

“Vogue” fashion editor Anna Wintour, along with Costume Institute Chief Curator Andrew Bolton, are responsible for the exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the exhibits and the event — the latter being the opening marker. .

“The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the individual work of tailors, seamstresses and designers,” Andrew Bolton told Vogue.

While the exhibition will feature works by Oscar de la Renta and Halston, it will also highlight lesser-known fashion talents throughout history.