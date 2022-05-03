Met Gala 2022: Vanessa Hudgens parades transparency with dramatic dress – 02/05/2022

Vanessa Hudgens was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022. The actress, known for starring in the movie “High School Musical”, bet on a Moschino dress for her appearance.

One of the presenters of the live, which will broadcast the gala on the internet, Hudgens invested in a piece with transparency, marked by embroidery. The look also featured puffed sleeves and a high collar.

The highlight was on account of a lace veil, in black, that slid on the floor. The dress is signed by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott.

Vanessa Hudgens | Moschino Image: Getty Images

It is worth remembering that Vanessa Hudgens was seen with Anitta, a day ago, while meeting with the creative team at Moschino, before the Met Gala.

“In America: An Anthology of Fashion”

The theme of 2022

Met Gala 2022 is themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” Image: Getty Images

This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” described by “Vogue” as a request “to its participants to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of New York’s Gilded Age.”

The Golden Age, also known in English as “The Gilded Age”, took place in the 19th century in New York, United States, a time when the North American city was undergoing a strong industrialization, which also reflected in fashion and, consequently, in the clothes of the population.

It was in this period, for example, when the light bulb and the telephone were invented, in addition to the acceleration of clothing production in the country.

“Vogue” fashion editor Anna Wintour, along with Costume Institute Chief Curator Andrew Bolton, are responsible for the exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the exhibits and the event — the latter being the opening marker. .

“The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the individual work of tailors, seamstresses and designers,” Andrew Bolton told Vogue.

While the exhibition will feature works by Oscar de la Renta and Halston, it will also highlight lesser-known fashion talents throughout history.