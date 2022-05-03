The pharmaceutical company Zodiac (a representative of Moderna in Brazil) intends to request authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to apply the covid-19 vaccine to babies from six months of age. The initiative follows a recent similar request from the US drug regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

To understand the interaction between its immunizer and children, Moderna conducted the KidCOVE study, which involved the National Institutes of Health and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. According to the company, the results of the second phase of the study, announced on March 23, “showed a robust neutralizing antibody response in the age range of 6 months to less than 6 years, along with a favorable safety profile.”

As for the request to Anvisa, Moderna intends to carry it out this semester, but there is still no official date. In early April, the agency held a technical meeting with the pharmaceutical company and its Brazilian representative to discuss the regularization of the vaccine, which currently does not have authorization for use in the country.

With this, the pharmaceutical Zodiac intends to negotiate with the Ministry of Health the purchase of vaccines and obtain authorization to apply the immunizer to the entire Brazilian population over six months of age, that is: children, adolescents and adults.

Moderna will ask Anvisa to release a covid-19 vaccine for babies (Image: DragonImages/Envato)

“It is also our interest to work in the age group of those from 6 months. [Essa liberação] it is a necessity, because there is no vaccine for children under the age of 5 years. We have studies, robust studies, for this vaccination”, says Eduardo Issa, Zodiac’s medical director, in a press release.

In the US, authorization to use the covid-19 vaccine in babies should come out in June this year. There, the immunizing agent is already applied to the population from the age of six. Once it has the authorization in hand, the drugmaker will be the first to vaccinate babies of this age worldwide.

Moderna’s vaccine adopts current biotechnology techniques to promote immunization against covid-19 and develops a messenger RNA vaccine: the body begins to produce viral proteins, but not the entire virus, which is enough to train the immune system to attack the virus.

Source: O Estado de S. Paulo, NBCNews