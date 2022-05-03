Mogi das Cruzes Municipal Hospital begins to resume pre-pandemic work plan

The Municipal Hospital of Mogi das Cruzes, which for just over two years was the Coronavirus Reference Center in the city, began to resume the Work Plan prior to the pandemic. This Monday (2) there was the return of the 24-hour Children’s Emergency Service, with free demand for urgent and emergency cases in children from zero to 12 years old.

The Children’s PA carries out urgent and emergency consultations and examinations and is supported by observation beds and hospitalization in a pediatric ward. The estimate of attendance by the municipal administration is up to 6,500 consultations per month, which will be carried out by a team made up of seven doctors per day (four during the day and three at night), in addition to other professionals.

“After a long period, due to the pandemic, we are resuming the 24-hour Emergency Service of the Municipal Hospital, which is exclusively intended for children from zero to 12 years old”, said Mayor Caio Cunha.

According to the City Hall of Mogi das Cruzes, the resumption should relieve other services, such as Pró-Criança, which, in recent weeks, has registered high demand due to climatic fluctuations and seasonal viruses.

Other services provided by the Municipal Hospital before the pandemic are also being resumed. They are: scheduled appointments of specialties (in areas such as gynecology, general surgery, otolaryngology, vascular, urology, general practitioner, cardiology and anesthesiologist); diagnostic exams (laboratory, pathological anatomy, ultrasound, cytology, radiology, endoscopy, colonoscopy, tomography, ultrasound with Doppler, echocardiogram, electrocardiogram, among others); elective surgeries (gynecology, vascular, urology, ENT, pediatric, general surgery).

The municipal administration explained that clinical hospitalizations are offered for the rear of the Children’s PA, elective surgeries and medical clinic, in a total of 59 beds. Another 10 beds, equipped for intensive care, are intended for possible hospitalizations of patients with Covid-19.

“It is important to clarify that from now on, the Municipal Hospital will only receive Covid hospitalizations of adults referred by the UPAs or 24-hour units, because there is no more Emergency Care for the new coronavirus”, said the municipal secretary of Health, Zeno Morrone Junior.

Starting this Monday (2), adolescents over 13 years old and adults with respiratory symptoms or suspected of having Covid-19 should look for one of the UPAs – Emergency Care Units (Oropó, Rodeo and Jundiapeba) or the Jardim Universo Emergency Room. .

