Moledo has left thigh injury and becomes Inter’s low for up to six weeks | International

Rodrigo Moledo is Inter’s newest problem. The defender had a muscle injury in his left thigh and will be out of the fields for a period that will four to six weeks.

The shirt 4, who was preserved from the 1-0 victory over Independiente Medellín last week, by the Sudamericana, endured just 10 minutes of the 0-0 draw with Avaí on Sunday, in the Brasileirão.

Overcome by pain, he gave way to Gabriel Mercado. After the duel against Santa Catarina, Mano Menezes commented on the defender’s setback.

– It was muscular. When (Moledo) felt, there was no way to continue in a game of this level. See how it is. We take care of him, but football is like that – said the coach.

Without Moledo, the coach will train on Tuesday and Wednesday to define who will be Bruno Méndez’s teammate in the duel against Guaireña, on Thursday. Mercado and Vitão dispute the position.

If Moledo is out, Mano will count on Moses returning. The left-back has recovered from a right knee injury and will join the delegation in Paraguay. Alan Patrick, who is not registered in the Sudamericana, is prepared to start again at the weekend against Juventude.