Movie budget may be one of the most expensive in history Rolling Stone

fast and furious 10 (2023) might be one of the most expensive films in history. After hiring names like Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (captain marvel), The Hollywood Reporter (via Omelet) stated that the film’s budget increased to $300 million, mainly due to the salary of the cast.

According to the website, Universal spent more than $100 million on the film’s actors, who earn salaries in “nine to ten figures.” franchise protagonist, Vin Diesel is the highest paid among his co-stars, for also acting as a producer of the feature.

Furthermore, after the director Justin Lin leave the film, the search for a replacement came to cost nearly $1 million a day to produce. fast and furious 10. Nonetheless, Louis Leterrier, known for The incredible Hulk (2008) and Master trick (2013), was announced to helm the feature last Monday, 2.

With that budget, fast and furious 10 stands on the same level as other blockbusters like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) and Justice League (2017), who also spent $300 million. Among the most expensive films in the world are Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) with US$ 379 million; Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) with US$ 365 million; Avengers: Endgame (2019) with $356 million; and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) with $325 million.

The next film leads the franchise to the end of the narrative starring Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). The production will feature the return of DieselTyrese GibsonLudacrisSung KangMichelle RodriguezJordana BrewsterNathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron. The Rock received requests from the public to return, but disagreements with Vin Diesel they didn’t even let him consider that possibility. Besides them, the stars Jason Momoa and Brie Larson are part of the cast of the feature film, which is scheduled for May 19, 2023.