Moving average of Covid cases up 14.3% in two weeks

This Tuesday, 3, the Ministry of Health counted 30,482,429 infected and 663,694 deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, the survey recorded 21,432 confirmed cases, which indicates a moving average of 14,909.7, diagnoses. These numbers represent an increase of 14.33% compared to the numbers recorded two weeks ago and shows an upward trend for the third day.

With 92 deaths, the moving average reached 118.3 a increase of 25.84% compared to the record made two weeks ago, an index that has remained on the rise since last Friday, 29.

The analysis of the pandemic situation is based on the 15% variation set by infectious disease specialists as the inflection point. So if an index registers more than a 15% increase over two weeks, it is up; if the index falls by more than 15% over the same period, it is down. Averages that remain between -15% and 15% are defined as stable.

The calculation of moving averages defined by experts consists of adding up all the records of the last 14 days and dividing the total by 14. Thus, it is possible to have a broad view of the current pandemic moment.

Check the moving average of the pandemic of Covid-19 in the five regions of the country and in all states:

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising





