Moving average of deaths reaches fifth day above 100

The average number of deaths by covid-19 in Brazil reached the fifth consecutive day above 100. On a high, today the index stood at 126. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The moving average is considered by experts to be the most reliable way to track the advance or retreat of the pandemic. The index is calculated from the average of deaths or cases of the last seven days.

In the last 24 hours there were 90 deaths from the disease. Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Roraima, Sergipe and Tocantins did not report deaths from the disease this Monday (2). With the system offline, it was not possible to count data on cases and deaths in Ceará.

The country accumulates 663,657 lives lost to the disease.

For 68 days, the moving average of deaths kept falling, but last week it remained stable for two days and, last Friday (29), it recorded an increase, a scenario that has been maintained for four days. In the whole country, the increase trend is 23%.

Two of the five regions of the country follow the national trend of increase in deaths: Midwest (28%) and North (27%) And another three had stability: Northeast (-9%), Southeast (0%) and South (1 %).

In addition, eight states had an increase in the average number of deaths. Another seven states recorded stability, while 10 states and the Federal District had a drop in records.

In addition, today there were 7,133 new known cases of covid-19. Thus, the country reaches 30,456,873 positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of cases was 14,754 records. After 39 days of decline, the indicator remains stable for the fourth day in a row – today it was 4% compared to 14 days ago.

Four of the five regions of the country follow this scenario and only the Midwest has a fall, of -26%. Among the federation units, 13 registered a decline, five had stability and nine had an increase.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: drop (-89%)

Minas Gerais: stability (15%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (265%)

North region

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Ceará: did not inform the data today

Maranhão: stability (0%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-64%)

Midwest region

Federal District: drop (-47%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (250%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-17%)

Santa Catarina: stability (0%)

government data

Brazil recorded 89 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released today (2) by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 663,602 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s figures, there were 6,498 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 30,460,997 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 29,554,308 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 243,087 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.