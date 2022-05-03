MP aims to increase product price by 60% on Shopee, ML and others

The Provisional Measure (MP) that the federal government is working to hindering the sale of Chinese goods in Brazil could increase the price of products by 60%. If it goes into effect, the new rule will affect consumers who shop on AliExpress, Wish, Shein, Shopee, Free market and other electronic commerce.

According to the Exam, the Brazilian Institute of Tax Management and Planning (IBGPT) was responsible for the calculation. According to the entity, the 60% increase would be taxes, as the MP should eliminate the $50 rule (about R$ 248 at the current price).

Currently, Brazilians are exempt from paying any tax on purchases from outside the country when the total value of the products is up to US$ 50. MP must “break” this rule and make any goods subject to tax, regardless of the value.

“Buying products from abroad by app should become more bureaucratic, expensive and time-consuming, reducing the Brazilian consumption relationship. And perhaps the cost-benefit for the customs and tax service is not even worth it, with a greater volume of small-value products to classify, control and inspect”, pointed out Douglas Herrero, managing partner of the IBGPT, to the Exam.

For now, neither the Ministry of Economy nor the Federal Revenue have officially spoken about the matter.

pressure from entrepreneurs

The tariff of electronic commerce gained a lot of notoriety in March this year. The matter came to light after a group of Brazilian businessmen presented a document to the government asking for new rules to be imposed on electronic commerce that import from China.

The group’s complaint — made up of entrepreneurs such as Luciano Hang, from Havan and Alexandre Ostrowiecki, CEO of Multilaser — is that e-commerce represents unfair competition and, therefore, they want “tax equality”. They accuse companies such as Shopee and AliExpress of carrying out tax engineering to “circumvent” the collection of taxes at the IRS.

After the complaint, the Ministry of Economy began to articulate the MP to tax those who buy products from these stores. A Bill (PL) by deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB) came to circulate in the Chamber of Deputies, but was withdrawn at the end of last month.

Questioned about the accusations of not paying taxes, the virtual stores defended themselves saying that they are in compliance with all laws, including tax, in Brazil.