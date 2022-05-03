Netflix in May: “Stranger Things”, “Who Killed Sara?” and all releases

We haven’t finished April, but our hearts are already in the Netflix releases for May! And, as always, the next month promises for subscribers to the streaming platform. One of the most anticipated titles, without a doubt, is “Stranger Things”, which arrives for its 4th season.

But that’s not the only good surprise. Several national and foreign realities, documentaries, films and series are coming to the catalog soon. Check out everything that will be released on Netflix in May!

Series

“Stranger Things”: Season 4 (Volume 1) – 5/27

That’s right! The sequel to “Stranger Things” arrives next month on Netflix, after a hiatus of almost three years. The production needs no introduction, but we can already prepare for more adventures in Hawkings, Russia and California!

“Who Killed Sara?”: Season 3 – 5/18

The series continues, after last season’s twist, in which enemies become allies and new truths come to light. Will we finally find out everything that happened to Sara (Ximena Lamadrid)?

“The Circle: USA”: Season 4 – 5/4 to 5/25

The perfect reality for fans of social networks arrives for its 4th season, with weekly episodes on streaming.

“El Marginal – O Cara de Fora”: Season 5 – 4/5

In the final season, we will see Miguel (Juan Minujín) behind bars and Diosito’s (Nicolás Furtado) fight for a new life.

“The Pentavirate” – 5/5

What if the biggest world events of the last few centuries were influenced by a secret society? In the series, a reporter tries to save the world, while the powerful group faces threats.

“Welcome to Eden” – 6/5

A party on a paradise island, full of young people, that had everything to be fun, turns into a real hell.

“The Sound of Magic” – 6/5

A teenage girl regains her hope in life after a mysterious magician makes her troubles disappear.

“Supermoms”: Season 6 – 5/10

Perfect for the month of Mother’s Day, we’ll see five women who do their best to take care of their home, their family and their work.

“Brotherhood”: Season 2 – 5/11

The continuation of the Brazilian production tells the story of Edson (Seu Jorge) and Cristina (Naruna Costa) who, after facing a deadly rebellion, will find more enemies.

“The Power and the Law” – 5/13

Based on books by Michael Connelly, the series follows the life of an idealistic lawyer who uses his car as an office.

“Empire of Ostentation”: Season 2 – 5/13

With the arrival of a group of wealthy Asians and Asians of Asian descent in Los Angeles, crushes, friendships, amazing parties and frills are rampant.

“Love on the Spectrum: USA” – 5/18

The documentary series shows people on the autistic spectrum in search of love, with all the challenges of relationships and dating.

“Love, Death & Robots”: 3rd volume – 5/20

Part 3 brings more sinister worlds, violence and chilling mysteries. New episodes are directed by Tim Miller and David Fincher.

“Love and Other Dramas” – 5/21

The series tells the story of the people who live and work on Jeju Island, with lots of love and the classic ups and downs of life.

Films

“The Soldier Who Wasn’t There” – 5/11

Starring Colin Firth and inspired by a true story, the film shows two British agents on a great mission during World War II: to deceive the Nazis and change the conflict.

“Back to Prom” – 5/13

A young woman misses a stunt and is in a coma for 20 years. After waking up, much older, she still wants to live her high school dream: to be prom queen.

“Opposites Always Attract” – 6/5

Although very different, two police officers must come together, after a long decade, to investigate a murder involving a major conspiracy.

“Thar” – 6/5

A former police officer must prove his worth when a murder and torture case rocks his sleepy town, located in the middle of the desert.

“Blade Runner 2049” – 1/5

A powerful businessman is attracted to a secret tomb, which holds important contents. To uncover the mystery, he sends replicant hunter K (Ryan Gosling) on ​​a mission.

“The Widows” – 5/12

With Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson, Daniel Kaluuya and Colin Farrell, the film tells about four widows who decide to commit a robbery to pay off the debt left by their criminal husbands.

“Elis” – 5/25

The film shows the life of Brazilian singer Elis Regina, played by Andréia Horta, with all the challenges and consequences of fame.

“Servant of the People – The Movie” – 5/17

Starring Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president joins forces with the former prime minister to stabilize the economy and face the oligarchy that controls the country.

“Divine Divas” – 9/5

Directed by Leandra Leal, the film shows the stars of Teatro Rival, a stage known for bringing the first generation of transvestite artists to Brazil in the 1960s.

“The Two Irenes” – 5/16

Irene is a shy and quiet young woman, who discovers a shocking secret: her father has a second family and another very outgoing daughter, also named Irene.

“Kidnap in Cleveland” – 5/15

The film shows the true story of Michelle Knight, a young woman who was kidnapped and held captive for 11 years.

“Jackass 4.5” – 6/5

The film follows the team of Jackass and all their madness in never-before-seen scenes.

“One Second” – 5/22

Set in the Chinese Cultural Revolution, a man escapes from the labor camp in search of a lost film, which contains the image of his daughter.

“Many Men in One” – 1/5

More Brazil in the area! A crook (Vladimir Brichta) who steals from the aristocrats of Rio de Janeiro at the turn of the 20th century falls in love with a wealthy woman (Alice Braga), trapped in a bad relationship.

Documentaries and Specials

“Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’m here!” – 5/19

Rodrigo Sant’Anna launches his first stand-up on Netflix, showing more about the character Tinho, the cherry tomato, Mãe na Pandemia, Mulher do Site de Busca and Peru de Natal.

“The Photographer and the Postman: The Crime That Stopped Argentina” – 5/19

The documentary seeks to understand the circumstances of the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shocked Argentina and exposed a national conspiracy.

children and family