Netflix publishes video with the main news of MAY; Watch!

On its YouTube channel, the Netflix released a video with just over 08 minutes to present the main novelties of the catalog in the month of May.

Among the featured productions is the long-awaited 1st part of the 4th season of ‘Stranger Things‘ and the new episodes of ‘Love, Death & Robots‘ and ‘Who Killed Sarah?‘

Starring Belinda, the Spanish series ‘Welcome to Eden‘ also promises to shake subscribers in a sci-fi thriller plot.

The plot follows attractive young people who are very active on social networks, who must fight for survival after they are trapped in a real hell… Welcome to Eden.

For those who like national dramas, the title of the time is the 2nd season of ‘Brotherhood‘, which brings Naruna Costa as a lawyer who is given the risky task of infiltrating her brother’s gang (Your George) and being a police informant. Gradually, the girl enters a web of violence and betrayal that tests all her limits.

It also has several titles for children, such as the animations ‘The Boss: Back to the Cradle‘, ‘marmaduke‘ and new episodes of the acclaimed anime ‘one piece‘.

And so you don’t miss any news, we’ve separated the full schedule of titles. Come see and start planning your marathons!

Blade Runner 2049

The contents of a secret tomb catch the eye of a powerful businessman, who sends replicant hunter K (Ryan Gosling) on ​​a quest to find a lost legend.

Many Men in One

A crook (Vladimir Brichta) who steals from the aristocrats of Rio de Janeiro at the turn of the 20th century falls in love with a privileged woman (Alice Braga) who is trapped in an unhappy union.

Octonauts: Mission Planet: Season 2

Captain Polar Pole, Kwazii and the rest of the crew set off on exciting missions around the world to protect other animals.

El Marginal – The Outsider: Season 5

In the final season, Miguel seeks redemption behind bars. Outside, Diosito struggles to make a living. A cult could be the end of Puente Viejo.

The Circle: USA – Season 4 (05/04/ – 05/25; weekly)

Talkative, full of falsehoods and secretly famous. Meet this season’s players and place your bets: who will take the prize?

The Pentavirate

A secret society has influenced world events for centuries and now faces a dangerous threat from within. Will a reporter be able to save the day?

welcome to eden

A group of young people go to a party on a paradise island, but end up living in hell.

The Sound of Magic

A mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned amusement park makes a teenager’s problems disappear and reawakens her hope.

Opposites Always Attract

Reunited after a decade, two very different police officers (Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte) investigate a murder in a divided city, which hides a grand conspiracy.

Thar

A murder and gruesome torture plot rocks a quiet desert town. It’s a chance for a veteran cop to prove his worth.

Jackass 4.5

Follow the Jackass crew and their antics in daring and never-before-seen scenes.

divine Divas

Eight iconic stars of Teatro Rival, stage for the first generation of transvestite artists in Brazil, share stories of the expression and revolution of the 60s. Directed by Leandra Leal.

Supermoms: Season 6

Balance between personal and professional life? What is that? Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane and Val work overtime to solve problems at home and at work!

Brotherhood: Season 2

After a deadly rebellion, Edson (Seu Jorge) and Cristina (Naruna Costa) face new enemies and threats that test the bond between the two.

The Soldier Who Wasn’t

Two British agents devise a bizarre strategy to outwit the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of disinformation and starring Colin Firth.

the widows

Four widows decide to commit a robbery to pay off the astronomical debt left by their criminal husbands. With Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson, Daniel Kaluuya and Colin Farrell.

The Power and the Law

An idealistic and innovative lawyer uses the back seat of his car, a Lincoln, as his office. Based on Michael Connelly’s bestsellers.

Empire of Ostentation: Season 2

Crushes, friendships and frills run wild in the party-filled life of this group of wealthy Asians and Americans of Asian origin in Los Angeles.

back to prom

After being in a coma for 20 years because of a stunt gone wrong, a woman wants to live her high school dream: to be prom queen.

Kidnapping in Cleveland

In this true drama, young Michelle Knight is kidnapped and held captive for 11 years, finding the courage to survive in the midst of terrible adversity.

The Two Irenes

A shy young woman discovers a shocking secret: her father has a second family and an outgoing daughter who is his namesake.

Vampire in the Garden

Despite their deadly enmity, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of a paradise where both species coexist in peace.

Servant of the People – The Movie

The president joins the former prime minister to stabilize the economy and confront the oligarchy that controls the country behind the scenes. Starring Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Who Killed Sarah? – Season 3

Last season, enemies became allies and the truth finally came out. But Alex becomes obsessed with a new enigma: what happened to Sara?

Love on the Spectrum: USA

In this romantic docuseries, people on the autism spectrum seek love and grapple with the dynamic world of dating and relationships.

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’m here!

After the success of A Sogra que te Pariu, Rodrigo Sant’Anna debuts his first stand-up on Netflix, telling his trajectory and introducing new characters such as Tinho, the cherry tomato, Mãe na Pandemia, Mulher do Site de Busca and Peru de Natal.

The Photographer and the Postman: The Crime That Stopped Argentina

This documentary investigates the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shocked Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

The Boss: Back to the Cradle

As an adult, Ted Templeton Jr. uses Tina’s magic formula to transform back into Bossie. But returning to Baby Corp won’t be child’s play.

Sailor Moon S: Season 1

The guardians resume normal school life, but a dream of Rei’s heralds a terrible threat.

Sailor Moon S: Season 2

When Sailor Pluto, Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune unite, Sailor Moon acquires new powers and transforms into Super Sailor Moon.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

Sinister worlds, violence and mysteries await you in the third season of this Emmy-winning animated anthology. Directed by Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Love and Other Dramas

Love is bittersweet and life is full of ups and downs. These are the stories of the people who live and work on the bustling island of Jeju.

one second

During the Chinese Cultural Revolution, a man escapes from a forced labor camp in search of a film with his daughter’s image.

one piece

With the battle for control of Alabasta over, Luffy and the crew prepare for new and dangerous adventures on the famous Great Route.

Elise

This musical biography follows the ups and downs of the career and life of singer Elis Regina (Andréia Horta), who rose to fame in the bossa nova era.

My Little Pony: Leave Your Mark

Realizing that the power of the crystals is waning, Zipp sets out on a quest to find out why.

Stranger Things 4, Volume 1

Darkness returns to Hawkins, bringing disturbing memories, terror and the threat of war.

Townsmen: A New Reign

Build a medieval city, make smart financial decisions and do everything to keep the people happy… Who knew running a kingdom would be so difficult?

Dragon Up

Collect rare dragons and help them relive their magic in this amazingly colorful looking incremental adventure game!

moonlighter

During the day, run a shop in an idyllic village. At night, explore dungeons, slay monsters and unravel mysteries in this adventure that brings the best of both worlds.