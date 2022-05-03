Netflix releases footage from The Umbrella Academy season 3

The first images of the third season of The Umbrella Academy have been released. The Netflix series will feature the return of the Hargreeves brothers as well as new characters in the cast.

In the new episodes, members of Sparrow Academy will be introduced, an alternate version of the group already known to fans, played by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David.

After almost two years of waiting, the new season of The Umbrella Academy, an adaptation of the comics by Gerard Way, lead singer of the band My Chemical Romance, and the Brazilian Gabriel Bá, premieres on June 22 on Netflix.

