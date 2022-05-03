Netflix’s Crossing the Line Star Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

A success on Netflix, the thriller Cruzando a Linha is already in the Top 10 in several countries – including Brazil. But did you know that one of the main actors in the film was sentenced to 20 years in prison? The revelation left many fans shocked. We explain below everything you need to know about the star’s crimes.

“A social worker decides to help a woman involved by her husband in a dangerous network of crimes”, states the official synopsis of Crossing the Line on Netflix.

The plot features Shea Whigham (The Wolf of Wall Street) as Parker Jode, a social worker who does anything to save a family in danger.

The cast of Crossing the Line also includes Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse) as an alcoholic mother and Zach Avery (Fury) as Mike, the great villain of the long.

Why was Cross the Line’s Zach Avery sentenced to 20 years in prison?

In Crossing the Line, Zach Avery plays Mike, a violent man who leaves prison and soon returns to his old ways.

In real life, Avery knows the reality of penitentiaries well. After all, the actor was sentenced in February 2022 to a 20-year prison term.

The reason? Financial crimes. Zach Avery was one of the leaders of a criminal investment scheme, similar to the famous financial pyramids.

Zachary J. Horwitz – better known by his stage name Zach Avery – was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a Ponzi-style criminal scheme (a fraudulent operation involving the promise of payment of unusually high earnings).

In addition to spending 20 years behind bars, the Crossing the Line star will also have to pay more than $230 million in fines and restitution.

Between 2014 and 2019, the actor made about 600 million dollars by deceiving more than 200 investors in the entertainment industry.

The scammer’s modus operandi was quite simple. Through his company 1inMM Capital LLC, Avery convinced victims to invest money in movies that would later be sold to Netflix and HBO Max.

But in fact, Avery used the amounts invested by the new partners to pay those who had already invested before – in a typical pyramid scheme.

The actor also used the proceeds from the scam to fund a millionaire lifestyle – which included buying a $6 million mansion.

Zach Avery was arrested in April 2021. In October of the same year, the actor confessed to his involvement in the fraudulent scheme. 4 months later, he was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison in a Federal Penitentiary.

Zach Avery’s story would make a great documentary or series – in the style of Netflix hits like The Tinder Hustler and Making Anna Up.

Cruzando a Linha is still available in the Brazilian Netflix catalog.