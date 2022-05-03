Netflix’s Most Expensive Movie Starring Wagner Moura and Chris Evans Celebrities

Last Tuesday (26), Netflix released the first images of the movie “Hidden Agent”, the new spy thriller produced by streaming. The main cast consists of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. In addition, Brazilian Wagner Moura also stars in the plot, which broke the record as the most expensive production ever made by Netflix.

The film had a budget of $200 million. Previously, the milestone was the movie “Red Alert”, released last year, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The new thriller also features Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush and Alfred Woodard.

In July you have a confirmed date with:

Ryan Gosling ✅

Chris Evans ✅

Ana de Armas ✅

Regé-Jean Page ✅

Wagner Moura ✅ My new movie The Hidden Agent, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, opens July 22nd. pic.twitter.com/bdY9761TKe — netflixbrasil🍂 (@NetflixBrasil) April 26, 2022

The story is based on the book “The Gray Man”, written by Mark Greaney, and follows the chase between a CIA agent and a psychopath on the run. Check out the official synopsis:

Pulled out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned mercenary. Now the tables have turned and he is the target, hunted around the world by Hansen (Chris Evans), his psychopathic adversary and ex-CIA member who will stop at nothing to bring him down. In his favor, Gentry has the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

To complete, the direction of the feature is in the hands of Anthony and Joe Russo, famous for directing the films of “Avengers”, “Cherry” and “Captain America: Civil War”.

“Hidden Agent” arrives on Netflix on July 22.