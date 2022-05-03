News

Netflix’s Most Expensive Movie Starring Wagner Moura and Chris Evans Celebrities

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Last Tuesday (26), Netflix released the first images of the movie “Hidden Agent”, the new spy thriller produced by streaming. The main cast consists of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. In addition, Brazilian Wagner Moura also stars in the plot, which broke the record as the most expensive production ever made by Netflix.

The film had a budget of $200 million. Previously, the milestone was the movie “Red Alert”, released last year, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The new thriller also features Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush and Alfred Woodard.

The story is based on the book “The Gray Man”, written by Mark Greaney, and follows the chase between a CIA agent and a psychopath on the run. Check out the official synopsis:

Pulled out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned mercenary. Now the tables have turned and he is the target, hunted around the world by Hansen (Chris Evans), his psychopathic adversary and ex-CIA member who will stop at nothing to bring him down. In his favor, Gentry has the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

To complete, the direction of the feature is in the hands of Anthony and Joe Russo, famous for directing the films of “Avengers”, “Cherry” and “Captain America: Civil War”.

“Hidden Agent” arrives on Netflix on July 22.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Check out 5 career movies to marathon on holiday – Money Times

2 weeks ago

Francis: silence the weapons, whoever makes war forgets humanity

February 27, 2022

When living with humans, 75% of plants have a reduced chance of surviving.

March 12, 2022

Brazil recognizes Macron victory and congratulates French president

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button